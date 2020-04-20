‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Crew Members Sing the Smash Mouth Song ‘All Star’ via Clever Editing

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Web tinkerer Alexis Deveria very cleverly edited scenes from Star Trek: The Next Generation so that the crew members appear to be singing the Smash Houth hit song “All Star”.

Deveria stated that he was inspired by the Star Wars version from 2017.

Inspired by the Star Wars “All Star” song and others like it I thought I’d try my hand at it with the TNG crew! Created primarily using Adobe Premiere Rush.

Deveria also made this mashup in honor of First Contact Day.

Quarantine Day 30: In honor of #FirstContactDay I made the Star Trek TNG crew sing "All Star"https://t.co/ZKKQoECc9A — Alexis Deveria (@Fyrd) April 5, 2020

via Neatorama