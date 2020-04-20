Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Crew Members Sing the Smash Mouth Song ‘All Star’ via Clever Editing

by on

Web tinkerer Alexis Deveria very cleverly edited scenes from Star Trek: The Next Generation so that the crew members appear to be singing the Smash Houth hit song “All Star”.

Deveria stated that he was inspired by the Star Wars version from 2017.

Inspired by the Star Wars “All Star” song and others like it I thought I’d try my hand at it with the TNG crew! Created primarily using Adobe Premiere Rush.

Deveria also made this mashup in honor of First Contact Day.

via Neatorama


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved