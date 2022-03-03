Compilation of ‘Star Trek’ Characters Saying ‘Red Alert’

John DiMarco put together a startling video compilation of various Star Trek characters saying “Red Alert” in TV episodes and movies from 1979 through 2021.

Red alert! If we hear those words while watching Star Trek, followed by the familiar klaxon, we know things are about to get serious.

Included in the compilation is footage from the first five films of the original series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Picard, and the animated series Star Trek: Below Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, just to name a few.

Although not intended to be comprehensive, this video serves as a representative sample of red alert in Star Trek over the years, ranging from The Original Series to Prodigy.