Hilariously Dysfunctional ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Zoom Calls Aboard the USS Enterprise

Picard Looking quite hilariously reimagined Captain Picard and the senior staff of Star Trek: The Next Generation aboard the USS Enterprise engaging in a rather dysfunctional agendaless Zoom call when everyone worked from home.

During the U.S.S. Enterprise-D’s extended mission of exploration in the 24th century, Captain Jean-Luc Picard briefly experimented with conducting mission debriefs via real-time subspace visual conferencing.

Captain Picard led the meeting, with Data arriving first, then Riker, and finally, Worf, who wore a Hawaiian shirt and insisted that casual Fridays were honorable. Various unexpected things happened in the background as well.

This particular meeting was marked by irregular uniform compliance, signal degradation across multiple comm nodes, and an undefined agenda structure. It remains to be seen whether Starfleet will release more of these classified meetings.

The Second Zoom Call

Captain Picard scheduled a second Zoom meeting, which included an agenda regarding the Borg. Unfortunately, this second meeting went far worse than the first, and resistance was futile.

Following the disastrous first attempt at remote working aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Captain Jean-Luc Picard insisted on scheduling a follow-up Zoom meeting shortly after an epic battle with The Borg. This time, he arrived with an honorable agenda and, thanks to Geordi, stable wifi. Unfortunately the meeting still unravelled and quickly descended into: Casual Friday compliance disputes Borg-related banter at the Captain’s expense, and Questionable uniform standards (mostly below the waist)

Worf and Casual Friday

