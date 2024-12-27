An Amusing Behind-the-Scenes Look at How the Voices Are Recorded on ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

Actors Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who respectively play Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks, amusingly shared what they did to prepare themselves and their voices for recording the final episode of the animated Star Trek series.

The pair demonstrated few pre-show rituals that only made sense to them. Series creator Mike McMahan also had quite a bit of fun with this clip, even asking Quaid to scream several times.

Come behind-the-scenes in the recording studio with Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), and Mike McMahan (Creator/Showrunner) as they complete voice recording for the series finale episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “The New Next Generation”.