A Somewhat Solemn Compilation of ‘Star Trek’ Characters Wishing Others to ‘Live Long and Prosper’

John DiMarco created a somewhat solemn compilation of Star Trek characters wishing each other to “Live Long and Prosper along with any variation thereof. This line was first uttered by Mr. Spock in the original series and was developed by Leonard Nimoy and Theodore Sturgeon.

Fun facts: the V-shaped sign was suggested by Leonard Nimoy based on hand gestures he had observed in synagogues in his youth, while the phrase “live long and prosper” was coined by writer Theodore Sturgeon.