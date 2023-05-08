40 Years of ‘Engage’ Commands on ‘Star Trek’

Trekker John DiMarco amassed a commanding video compilation of various iterations of Star Trek captains and crew members ordering the word “Engage” over forty years of the franchise.

First uttered by Christopher Pike in “The Cage,” the order to engage has been used by many officers, Starfleet and otherwise, over multiple centuries. (No special catchphrases required.)

This compilation features footage from the original series and its subsequent films, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Enterprise.

While not intended to be comprehensive, this engaging compilation covers the period from TOS to Enterprise.