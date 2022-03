John DiMarco created a somber video compilation of Doctor Leonard “Bones” McCoy from the original series of Star Trek simply stating “He’s dead, Jim” or any other variation thereof. This often happened when there was a character in a red shirt in the scene, but not always

As we could see in The Original Series, boldly going where no man has gone before can be very hazardous to your health. However, Doctor McCoy was never remiss in reporting the death of a redshirt or other unfortunate soul.