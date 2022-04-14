A Humorous Compilation of Star Trek Characters Saying ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ or Something Close to It

John DiMarco put together a humorous video compilation of various Star Trek characters saying “Beam Me Up Scotty” or something close to it, as the exact phrase was never used. There were several times, however, when Captain Kirk stated “Scott, beam us up”, “Mr. Scott, prepare to beam us up”, “Scotty, beam us up fast”, and “Beam us up, Scotty”.

“Beam me up, Scotty!” This saying is commonly associated with Star Trek–but ironically, this exact phrase was never used in dialogue. However, there are many examples of very similar phrases in Star Trek (such as “beam us up”), which are documented in this video.

Included in this compilation is footage from the original series, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and the animated series Star Trek: Below Decks.