A Flock of Peacefully Feeding Flamingos Take Quick Flight to Avoid a Herd of Galloping Wild Stallions

Flamingos Take Flight Stamped Wild Horses

An enormous flock of pink flamingos decided take a much needed rest after flying for so long and landed along the banks of a salty lagoon. While the birds were peacefully feeding, cleaning and perhaps mating, they were disturbed by the thunderous sound of a herd of stallions stampeding towards the shore. The thousands of birds quickly took flight to avoid collision with these concupiscent equine males in their competitive search for a mate. Looks like wild horses did drag them away…



