Cleverly Designed Staircase That Uses Dead Space Under the Steps to Safely Store 156 Bottles of Wine

Construction architect Murray Berrill quite cleverly transformed a plain wooden staircase into a really convenient wine cellar. Berrill used the dead space under six of the steps to create side-by-side drawers that easily open to reveal space for 156 bottles of wine (13 bottles per step). Needless to say, Berrill was quite proud of his craftsmanship.

Ok, here’s one for the wine lovers. What to do with dead space under the stairs? Create an easy access wine cellar. Proud of this one.

photos by Murray Berrill Construction

via My Modern Met