A Handmade Stained Glass TIE Fighter Hanging Lamp

Russian glass artist VG Fantasy has created an incredibly detailed hanging Star Wars TIE Fighter lamp made out of stained glass and metal. When turned on, the lamp emits a beautiful blue color that lights up the Empire within your home.

This item is for everyone who likes the Star Wars saga. We used glass, steel, copper for creating this pendant light. It can decorate any room in your house. It requires one E27 LED lamp. Blue LED light is inside the body of the lamp.

The lamp and other stained glass items can be purchased through the VG Fantasy Etsy store.

via Technabob