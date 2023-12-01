A Unique Christmas Tree Made Out of 3,800 Hand-Painted Books at London’s St Pancras Train Station

A unique towering Christmas tree lights up the St Pancras International train station in London. Created in cooperation with bookseller Hatchards, this 12 meter (39.3 feet) tree is made up of 3,800 hand-painted classic books and has an interior staircase to climb. The bottom of the tower features a ring of cozy little reading nooks that visitors can sit back and enjoy audiobooks.

This 12 metre tall masterpiece is not just a festive centrepiece; it’s a literary wonderland inspired by the enchanting realms created by authors. The tree features a whimsical design with a winding staircase and 270 shelves adorned with over 3,800 hand-painted books, including timeless classics like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.”