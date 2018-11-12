Determined Squirrels Figure Out How to Navigate a Difficult Obstacle Course After Several Failed Attempts

In an adorable clip from the PBS special A Squirrel’s Guide to Success, some very determined little sciuromorph logically figure out how to navigate a difficult obstacle course after making several valiant but failed attempts at reaching the waiting hazelnuts on the other side.

With each failed attempt, however, the squirrels learned something new and applied that knowledge during the next go round, until a pattern was constructed. In other words, the squirrels inately knew that they had to become friends with failure in order to achieve success.