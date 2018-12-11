Friendly Squirrel Jumps Onto an Unsuspecting UPS Driver in the Doorway Who Was Delivering a Package

While making a delivery to the Chicago home of Amanda Atkins, an unsuspecting UPS driver named Oscar Luciano was happily dancing in place when a friendly squirrel popped out from the the side the porch and jumped onto his shoulder, then onto his back. The little sciuridae then popped up above the drivers head before jumping down onto the porch itself.

The next day, per CBS Chicago, Atkins shared the video with the driver who found the whole thing amusing.