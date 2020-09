Animal lover Daniil Tyuterev was happily feeding treats to a beautiful black squirrel by hand when something occurred in the background that caused the rodent to go into full alert and freeze in place for several long moments. Tyuterev attempted to rouse the squirrel by putting more treat into the stiff paws, but to no avail. The squirrel finally rebooted and hurriedly scurried away.

Squirrel broke.