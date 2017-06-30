Laughing Squid

A Hungry Squirrel Gives Himself a Tiny Green Mustache While Gobbling Down Some Avocado

Seymour Squirrel Avocado

A sweet little squirrel named Seymour fully enjoyed a healthy slice of avocado, gobbling it down so fast that he gave himself a tiny green mustache in the process. According to his human, it had been a few weeks since he’d had a treat like that.

Seymour enjoying his avocado snack after I was away for nearly 3 weeks while rescuing Sabrina. He deserved the snack!

It seems that Seymour really loves his avocado and can even get a little cranky when he doesn’t get it soon enough, as proven in 2016.

