A Sneaky Little Squirrel Buries a Cheeto In the Hair of an Unsuspecting Bespectacled Human

A little squirrel who was anxious to hide a yummy Cheeto for later consumption, turned to the amused bespectacled human sitting on the couch and deftly buried the crunchy orange treasure in her hair.
Lori Dorn
