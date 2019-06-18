Adorable Squid and Octopus Tea Bags

Shota Takahashi of the Japanese company Ocean Teabag has created an adorable line of whimsical handmade teabags, including two that come in squid and octopus shapes. The squid features a black jasmine tea inside, while the octopus is a combination of Darjeeling and Assam teas. All the fun of deep-sea diving in a nice soothing cuppa tea.

(translated) As for squid, two tags are attached. This is because we respect the squid, which lives in a group.

via Design You Trust