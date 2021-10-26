‘Squid Game’ Guard Home Security Camera

Jaeyeon Nam, Cheon Ryong Choi, and Soonook Kwon created a design concept for a wonderfully eerie combination home security camera/webcam in the distinctive pink clothing and grill-covered mask of an anonymous guard from Squid Game. The trio was inspired by a scene in which the characters were being monitored by closed-caption television.

Perhaps also they also took a bit of inspiration from the creepy Red Light/Green Light doll as well?

This character re-implemented the worker character in the Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ as a 3D character, and was inspired by the scene where participants were monitored while watching CCTV in the play. We designed the character by putting two products, a home security camera and a webcam.

The camera also features motion detection along a 180-degree track.

It detects motion and sound to move the camera and has a motion tracking function. The rotating lens is positioned so that the character’s eyes can see its surroundings 180 degrees, providing complete security. This allows for a wider field of view than standard home security cameras.

There’s also one in a raincoat and another as an astronaut.

via Dude I Want That