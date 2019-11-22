Visiting a German Town Famous for Their Gherkins

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Great Big Story, in partnership with the German National Tourist Board, visited the lush, green city of Spreewald in the German state of Brandenburg to learn more about their famous specialty gherkins that have been made for more than 150 years after a resident discovered how to pickle the many cucumbers growing in the area.

During the German reunification in 1990, locals set about documenting their pickling history with a museum, an enhanced marketplace, a convenient water transportation route and an annual Super-Gherkin Queen contest.