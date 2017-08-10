Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Determined Man Quickly Learns How to Split an Apple in Half Using His Bare Hands

by at on

Without watching any tutorials, determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series taught himself how to split in apple in half with his bare hands in a little over one minute.

A Determined Man Quickly Learns How to Split an Apple in Half With His Hands

A post shared by Mike Boyd (@mikeboydvideo) on

