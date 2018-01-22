A Spirited Little Greyhound Gleefully Spins in Circles While Happily Splashing Around in a Puddle

While in the park with his human, a spirited little greyhound happily splashed around in a puddle while repeatedly spinning his body in circles. The dog then took off, running laps around the park. When the dog finally rejoined with his human, he need a little bit of time to catch his breath.
