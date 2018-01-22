A Spirited Little Greyhound Gleefully Spins in Circles While Happily Splashing Around in a Puddle

While in the park with his human, a spirited little greyhound happily splashed around in a puddle while repeatedly spinning his body in circles . The dog then took off, running laps around the park. When the dog finally rejoined with his human, he need a little bit of time to catch his breath.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!