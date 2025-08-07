A Newsworthy Guitar Made From 1600 Sheets of Misprinted Newspaper in a Custom Spiral Design

Burl, the incredibly creative luthier and craftsman of Burl’s Art, made an update to the design of his original newspaper guitar, this time using an incredible 1,600 sheets of misprinted newspapers. This is more than double what he used in the past. He also used a 3D printed mold in order to press the sheets together for a custom fit and a spiral design.

The second iteration of the newspaper guitar. This was formed using a 3D mold to press over 1600 newspaper sheets into a blank,giving it a spiral/star pattern within the newspaper grain.

The Original Newspaper Guitar