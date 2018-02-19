Mesmerizing Timelapses of Spiral Drawings Being Made by a Mechanical Drawing Machine

Artist James Nolan Gandy has created a large collection of mesmerizing timelapse videos on Instagram that show beautiful spiral drawings being made by his numerous mechanical drawing machines.
