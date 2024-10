A Clever Cereal Bowl That Looks Like a Splash of Milk

Unique retailer Fred is selling an amusing “Spilt Milk” cereal bowl, an unbreakable silicon cereal bowl that looks like a splash of spilt milk that was frozen in the moment.

Designed to look like an accident frozen in time, Spilt Milk adds a splash of fun to your table. This clever cereal bowl is made from soft but durable silicone, so there’s no need to cry if Junior drops it.

via The Awesomer