Clever Spiky Vests for Small Dogs and Cats That Discourage Attacks by Coyotes and Other Predators

CoyoteVest Body Armor is a very clever line of spiky and whiskery vests that protect small dogs and cats from coyotes and other predatory animals. The vests work to defend pets in several different ways. The spikes deter grabbing, the whiskers cause confusion, and the vest itself protects the most vulnerable locations of the body.

While nothing can protect your dog completely the CoyoteVest offers multiple levels of protection that can help. The unusual appearance makes your dog look strange in the eyes of a predator and may cause them to hesitate before attacking. If they do attack a formidable array of shiny spikes defends the back and the neck – which is where most injuries occur – and the vest is made with stab-resistant materials that can withstand sharp canine teeth.

via My Modern Met