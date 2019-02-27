Laughing Squid

Spike Jonze Makes a Historical Case for Legalizing Marijuana in the MedMen Ad ‘The New Normal’

In the ad “The New Normal” for the cannabis retailer MedMen, director Spike Jonze calls attention to significant points throughout challenging eras within the history of the United States in which marijuana played role. Actor Jessie Williams, who co-wrote the script with Jonze and Tommy Means, provides the elucidating narration.

Welcome to The New Normal, a journey through America’s complex history with cannabis.





