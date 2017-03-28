Spider-Man Suits Up to Take Down the Vulture in Marvel’s New Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer

Marvel has released the second trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the upcoming second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise directed by Jon Watts. The new trailer features Spider-Man (Tom Holland) learning from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), being stripped of his super suit by Tony, and trying to take down the Vulture (Michael Keaton). Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters on July 7th, 2017.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.