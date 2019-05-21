‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Animator Shares Her Reference Videos for Several Scenes From the Film

Animator Emma Shih shared the reference video she used while working on the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The video shows Shih imitating the characters in several different with great detail, allowing her to gain insight into subtleties involved in each movement.

Here’s Shih’s animation reel from the film.

I have this inkling Stupid Twitter (often called Twitter for short) will act like she's cheating. She's of a tradition that is nearly 100 years old. There's so much amazing reference footage out there done by top animators to help them do motion studies. https://t.co/BGgsSShy27 — Jason Scott (@textfiles) May 19, 2019

via Jason Scott