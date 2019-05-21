Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Animator Shares Her Reference Videos for Several Scenes From the Film

by at on

Animator Emma Shih shared the reference video she used while working on the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The video shows Shih imitating the characters in several different with great detail, allowing her to gain insight into subtleties involved in each movement.

Here’s Shih’s animation reel from the film.

via Jason Scott





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved