Creepy Spider Appendages For Halloween Pumpkins

Online gardening retailer Plow & Hearth is selling sets of creepy attachable appendages that can turn an innocent Halloween pumpkin into a menacing giant spider. These flexible appendages are made of foam covered wire that pierces right through the tough shell where it anchors to stay in place.

This 6-piece set is a spooky-fun addition to your Halloween haunt. Two sets of four legs, two eyes and two pedipalps feature prongs that easily stick into real or faux pumpkins.

These appendages also work on other varieties of squash and anything else with a hard rind.

Decorate gourds, squash or melons, too!

