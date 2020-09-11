fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Creepy Spider Appendages For Halloween Pumpkins

by on

Pumpkin Appendages

Online gardening retailer Plow & Hearth is selling sets of creepy attachable appendages that can turn an innocent Halloween pumpkin into a menacing giant spider. These flexible appendages are made of foam covered wire that pierces right through the tough shell where it anchors to stay in place.

This 6-piece set is a spooky-fun addition to your Halloween haunt. Two sets of four legs, two eyes and two pedipalps feature prongs that easily stick into real or faux pumpkins.

Appendages

Pumpkin Appendage Step

Pumpkins Appendages Together

These appendages also work on other varieties of squash and anything else with a hard rind.

Decorate gourds, squash or melons, too!

Squash Appendage Steps

Squash Appendages Ground

via The Green Head


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved