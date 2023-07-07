Spelunking When Your Only Headlamp Goes Out

Spelunking brothers James and Edward of the ActionAdventureTwins discovered what it was like to explore an underground cave in darkness when their only headlamp suddenly goes out. The pair had come to a particularly narrow area when everything went black.

Don’t ever go caving without other sources of light or this will happen

Anxiety-inducing audio footage reveals the boys trying to find their way back out in total darkness. Luckily they ran into other spelunkers who helped them see their way through.