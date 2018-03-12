Laughing Squid

An Amazing Timelapse Showing the Historic Launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy With Starman Aboard

by at on

On February 6, 2018, Space X made history with the launch of their Falcon Heavy carrying a red Tesla Roadster that was playing David Bowie song “Space Oddity” on the stereo in an endless loop, the graphic display reading “Don’t Panic” and a fully astronautical attired “Starman” behind the wheel. With footage taken that day, SpaceX created an incredible timelapse showing each step involved in making this momentous event happen intercut with footage of the cheering crowd and even of unfortunate crash of the center core. The sight of this launch will always remain breathtaking.

When Falcon Heavy lifted off, it became the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. With the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb)—a mass greater than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel–Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy, at one-third the cost. …Falcon Heavy put a Tesla Roadster and its passenger, Starman, into orbit around the sun. At max velocity Starman and the Roadster will travel 11 km/s (7mi/s) and travel 400 million km (250 million mi) from Earth.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk posted several photos of Starman both before and after his launch into space.

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Last pic of Starman in Roadster enroute to Mars orbit and then the Asteroid Belt

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

