Solving Math With Southern Measurement Slang

Alabama comedian Matt Mitchell performed a humorous skit about solving math problems using measurement slang, idioms, and colloquialisms popular in the American South. This includes the unique definitions of a couple (between 2 and 5), a few (6-11), and a dozen (12 but with exceptions).

In the South, a couple can be any number between two and five. … a few is any number between six and almost a dozen. And a dozen… Is 12. …Unless we’re at Krispy Kreme. Then, it could be 24, depending on the type of deal they’re running. I mean, you’re not gonna pass up a buy a dozen, get a dozen for a dollar, are ya? …And anything more than two dozen is just a whole mess.

Mitchell also addressed “Southern English”.

