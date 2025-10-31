How the Sounds of Certain Letters Can Evoke Different Emotions in Advertising

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords explains the linguistic phenomenon in which certain letter sounds can evoke different emotions, particularly when it comes to naming brands. This is known as sound symbolism, and advertisers use it to sell their ideas to consumers.

Today, naming products is both a science and an art for the companies that specialize in it, many of which employ professional linguists to make sure the names activate the deepest oldest parts of your brain.