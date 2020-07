Musician Mark Sagum performed on his acoustic guitar a beautiful loosed medley of intros from pop and rock songs from the 1960s through to the present day. Each decade was delineated and included such iconic songs as “House of the Rising Sun”, “Dust in the Wind”, “More Than Words”, “Every Breath You Take”, “True Colors”, and “Tears in Heaven”.

