A Beautiful Tapestry Is Woven in Music Video For Song Inspired by Sounds of the Endangered Black Catbird

Robin Perkins, aka El Búho, and Agustín Rivaldo, aka Barrio Lindo, co-founders of Shika Shika, created a beautiful project in which musicians from all over the world would incorporate the call of an endangered bird into a song. The first album of this kind was “A Guide to the Birdsong of South America”.

The project, which began in my small flat in Amsterdam in 2014, had a simple aim: to persuade a group of musicians or electronic music producers from a particular region of the world to create a piece of music inspired by the song of an endangered bird. Ten exciting artists paired with ten endangered birds. We would crowdfund the production of the album, the artwork, and the vinyls. All of the profits would be donated to organizations working to protect these species.