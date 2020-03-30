John Krasinski Creates and Hosts Show Dedicated Solely to Reporting Good News From Around the World

These have been trying times for so many people around the world, so the wonderful John Krasinski (previously) put out a call for some good news that he could share on his newly developed series Some Good News.

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

The response was more than he could imagine. Krasinski led with acts of appreciation for healthcare workers, the kindness of neighbors who mow the lawn, individuals leaving hand sanitizer and packs of toilet paper for essential employees delivering goods and those who’ve connected with their loved ones while respecting social distancing guidelines.

#somegoodnews this is my neighbor mowing my yard for my family while I’m deployed. Sometimes, he has pizza sent to our house on nights my wife happens to be at wits end with our 4 girls. He’s our guardian angel! His name is Art Cruz, a retired paratrooper, and a wonderful friend. pic.twitter.com/4vAt78CAuV — Geoff Carmichael (@geoffcarmichael) March 25, 2020

Krasinski then did a virtual interview with former co-star Steve Carell from The Office (previously). The two men recalled their favorite scenes while working together and celebrated the show’s 15th anniversary.

Before signing off, Krasinski conducted a virtual interview with a girl named Coco, who was returning home after she finished her last round of chemotherapy when she was surprised with a celebratory greeting from her friends. They had lined up their cars along the street and waved to her as she rode by. Coco was really appreciative of those who stay home to keep others who are immunocompromised safe. She also thanked her nurses and doctors.

#SomeGoodNews my daughter, Coco, finished her final chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a surprise social distancing welcome home parade for her! pic.twitter.com/CI2um08ird — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

This show is a truly welcome and necessary relief from so much bad news in the world.

Thank you, John Krasinski.