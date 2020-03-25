Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Alien Family Tries to Fit In on Earth in ‘Solar Opposites’ Series by ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland

by on

Hulu Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites is a new animated series on Hulu about an extraterrestrial family that migrates to Earth and tries to fit in with the resident humans. The series was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan of Rick and Morty. The series premieres May 8, 2020.

From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, comes a series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth. Solar Opposites lands May 8, only on Hulu.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved