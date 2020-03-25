Alien Family Tries to Fit In on Earth in ‘Solar Opposites’ Series by ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland

Solar Opposites is a new animated series on Hulu about an extraterrestrial family that migrates to Earth and tries to fit in with the resident humans. The series was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan of Rick and Morty. The series premieres May 8, 2020.

Solar is coming! Stay inside! Watch cartoons! pic.twitter.com/PPT1mah4L8 — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) March 25, 2020