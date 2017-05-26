Gorgeously Intricate Sculptures Carved From Colorful Soaps and Melons

Thai artist krasinthusith creates absolutely gorgeous mini-sculptures and cameos of elaborate dragons, flowers and an occasional elephant, all of which he skillfully carves from colorful soaps and melons.
