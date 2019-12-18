Hospital IT Department Creates an Animated Christmas Door Display Featuring Snow Miser and Heat Miser

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The incredibly inventive IT Client Services department at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi created a marvelous animated door display as their entry for the hospital’s annual the Christmas decorating contest.

This phenomenal display features singing Snow Miser and Heat Miser characters from the Rankin/Bass Productions stop-motion television animation The Year Without A Santa Claus.

The 2019 IT Client Services entry into the annual Forrest General Hospital Christmas decorating contest. Featuring the iconic Snow Miser and Heat Miser from The Year Without A Santa Claus. The display is coded in Python and running on a Raspberry Pi. It is using an Adafruit servo controller and the LEDs around the interior section are WS2811s.

Here’s the original performance of the song from the 1974 television special.

Thanks Eric Skiff!