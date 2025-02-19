Saturday Night Live Presents a Star-Studded Musical Tribute to the Past Five Decades of New York City

Saturday Night Live presented a rather humorous and nostalgic star-studded musical tribute to the ever-evolving personality of New York City over the past five decades, which aired during the SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Saturday, February 16, 2025. The musical featured a number of past and current cast members, hosts, staff musicians, musical guests and more.

In 1975, two wide-eyed newcomers to New York City (David Spade, Pete Davidson) approach a hot dog salesman.

One of the best moments of the musical was when Paul Schaffer and GE Smith reunited for a couple of licks.