Unique Caterpillar That Looks Like it Has a Snake Head

Wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured unusual footage of the unique hawkmoth caterpillar that looks like it has a snake head. This particular Sphingidae species is able to mimic the larger, fiercer reptile when threatened and remain safe with built-in camouflage.

This harmless caterpillar has evolved the amazing ability to inflate its head when disturbed and mimic a snake head with black eyespots and even light reflections to keep safe from potential predators such as lizards or birds.

