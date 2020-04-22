Laughing Squid

Unique Caterpillar That Looks Like it Has a Snake Head

by on

Wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured unusual footage of the unique hawkmoth caterpillar that looks like it has a snake head. This particular Sphingidae species is able to mimic the larger, fiercer reptile when threatened and remain safe with built-in camouflage.

This harmless caterpillar has evolved the amazing ability to inflate its head when disturbed and mimic a snake head with black eyespots and even light reflections to keep safe from potential predators such as lizards or birds.

