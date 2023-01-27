A Beautiful White Cat With Expressive Smoky Eyes

A rescued cat named Squid, who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee with his beloved humans, has a coat that is mostly white except for his eyes, tail, and back feet which look to be tabby. This unique combination gives Squid an incredibly expressive face with gorgeous smoky eyes that look professionally applied. His human Jason has an amusing way of describing his cat.

He looks like a cat that was being made and the printer ran out of ink halfway done… He’s just such a funny cat to look at because on his face, it just resembles eyebrows so much.

Jason found Squid through a co-worker.

A co-worker of mine posted a video of how she found these three abandoned kittens that she was trying to find a home for them. They look like they were malnourished. When I saw baby squid in that video I had to reach out to my wife at the time and I was like ‘should we bring them home’?. Her reaction was ‘yes, please’. He literally just fit like in the palm of my hand kind of like a little nugget.