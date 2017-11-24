Channing Tatum is a Yeti Who Fears Humans in the First Trailer for ‘Smallfoot’

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “Smallfoot” throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Smallfoot , their upcoming animated comedy film written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and based on a story by Sergio Pablos . The film follows a group of Yetis who freak out over Migo’s ( Channing Tatum ) news of a fearsome human. Smallfoot is set to stomp into theaters on September 28th, 2018.

