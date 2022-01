A Fun Stop Motion Animation About a Tiny Popcorn Factory Run by a Skeletal Character Named Bones

Animator Tomosteen, who makes wonderful LEGO culinary animations, has created a fun and beautifully crafted stop motion animation that features a character named Bones making popcorn at a tiny factory filled with a variety of helpful animals working the line.

Bones, who appears to be the upper half of a toy primate skeleton, pulls the kernels off a dried cob of corn. The kernels are then transported to the kitchen for popping. Bones takes care of all the cooking himself.