Wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) has captured absolutely mesmerizing footage of a trio of spiny slug moth caterpillars calmly “breathing” while sunning themselves upon a leaf in Ecuador’s Yasuni National Park.

This was filmed in Yasuni, Ecuador. A Caterpillar doesn’t actually breath, the compression and extension of each segment causes the air/oxygen to go in and the carbon dioxide to go out of the caterpillar’s spiracles.