Slow Motion Footage of a Spinning Disc Flinging Paint

In a multicolored episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously) host Gavin Free placed paint on a round disc that was spinning around at 1500 RPMs. Needless to say, paint was flung everywhere. Free captured the entire process in slow motion and in such a way as to make it look like the background was spinning rather than the disc.

Gav spins some paint as well as your eyeballs to see a slow mo perspective as if your neck could rotate at 1500RPM.