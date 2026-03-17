Mesmerizing Super Slow Motion Footage Captured Underneath a Fire

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of the Slow Mo Guys captured mesmerizing super slow motion footage of a live fire that they were filming from underneath.

Gav and Dan may have been doing this for 15+ years, but sometimes you can’t beat staring into a fire in new and interesting ways.

Free said he was inspired to do this because of a blazing scene from the 1995 James Bond movie Goldeneye.

We’re making this video because when I was a kid, I was watching GoldenEye…there’s explosions going off. And then up in the sort of corner of the frame, I noticed some really weird sort of CG special effect fire that looked…I was just like, what are they doing that for? …Turns out it was real fire. It was just underneath a fire.

The pair used a gas flame and captured interesting moments at different times during filming, particularly the movement and shapes of the flames as they searched for oxygen. They also decided to add a flammable material to the fire to make it more visible. Their choice was cinnamon.

Yeah. I thought, why don’t we try putting a little bit of particulate in there to get some sparkly goodness, like little fine particles, because it’s quite hard to see the flames because they’re kind of dim. …But if we chuck in some burnable material, have little bright little sparks and add a little bit of interest