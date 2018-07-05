Slow Motion Explosions of Classic 4th of July Food Set to a Moving Rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’

Food artist and director David Ma, who started the yummy film series that features recipes prepared in the style of famous directors, created a wonderfully patriotic slow motion film of traditional Fourth of July food exploding on a table decorated with an Uncle Sam pink flamingo and various other thematic accoutrements and set to the incredibly moving version of “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles. Included amongst the foods were a big round watermelon, a steaming bowl of potato salad, prepared hot dogs and jiggly gelatin molds.

Red, White & BOOM: An Ode to Foods of the 4th. Celebrating July 4th in the most AMERICA way possible by combining my two favorite things about the holiday: FOOD & FIREWORKS.