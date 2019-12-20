Hilarious T-Shirts With Slightly Wrong Band Names, Logos and Songs To Annoy Your Pedantic Friends

The aptly named Slightly Wrong Quotes make very subtly funny T-shirts that feature band names, logos, and songs that are just “slightly wrong”. Upon first glance, it’s hard to tell, but a closer look reveals, for example, both Guns N’ Roses and their song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” are not spelled correctly, that NIN should not stand for “Nine Inch Nines”, the name of the band blink 182 isn’t capitalized, and there’s a certain something lost when “outta” is replaced with “out of” in N.W.A‘s “Straight Outta Compton”.

T-shirts with slightly wrong quotes on them to annoy the pedants in your life. Pro-tip: Insist the quote is 100% correct.